2008 Toyota Sienna

208,833 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

CE 7 PASSENGER

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

208,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7357262
  • Stock #: 080528
  • VIN: 5TDZK29C18S100966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

