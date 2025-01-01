Menu
Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Equinox LS, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

274,460 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system

12500473

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
274,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL13F996239805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Equinox LS, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

