2009 Dodge Charger

170,034 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493912
  • Stock #: 090965
  • VIN: 2B3KA43V69H570874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

