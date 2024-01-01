$15,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
Tricity Mitsubishi
2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4
604-464-3330
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TC4003A
- Mileage 142,437 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment
call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector
http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Dodge-RAM_1500-2009-id10534216.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tricity Mitsubishi
Tricity Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
604-464-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-464-3330