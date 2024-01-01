2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Menu
<p>FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <p> call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector</p> <a href=http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Dodge-RAM_1500-2009-id10534216.html>http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Dodge-RAM_1500-2009-id10534216.html</a>

142,437 KM

Details Description Features

Location

142,437KM
Used
VIN 1D3HV18T19S731215

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC4003A
  • Mileage 142,437 KM

Vehicle Description

