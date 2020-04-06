Menu
2009 Ford Taurus

SEL

2009 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 287,111KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872573
  • Stock #: 099794
  • VIN: 1FAHP24W39G111998
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

