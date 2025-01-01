Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2009 Infiniti G37

143,699 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Infiniti G37

X

Watch This Vehicle
12345180

2009 Infiniti G37

X

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JNKCV61F29M362100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT 244,879 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Ford Expedition Limited 74,427 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 61,200 KM $55,718 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti G37