2009 Toyota Matrix

180,412 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9457666
  2. 9457666
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457666
  • Stock #: 095804
  • VIN: 2T1KE40E79C005146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

