Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Cadillac Escalade

138,337 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac Escalade

2010 Cadillac Escalade

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac Escalade

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8561198
  • Stock #: 101168
  • VIN: 1GYUKBEF3AR103733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,337 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2010 Cadillac Escala...
 138,337 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Ioniq H...
 33,403 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger XL
 123,147 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory