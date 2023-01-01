Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

145,748 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9973157
  • Stock #: 101514 MF
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FVXAT196548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

