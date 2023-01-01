$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
145,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9973157
- Stock #: 101514 MF
- VIN: 3D4PH6FVXAT196548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,748 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
