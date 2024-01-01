Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

282,003 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
282,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTRKWE32AG285983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 282,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM ProMaster 2500 Window Van High Roof for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 RAM ProMaster 2500 Window Van High Roof 18,396 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 60,057 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500