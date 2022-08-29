Menu
2011 BMW Z4

89,357 KM

Details Description Features

$28,240

+ tax & licensing
$28,240

+ taxes & licensing

Coquitlam Chrysler

855-504-0772

Contact Seller
2011 BMW Z4

2011 BMW Z4

sDrive35i

2011 BMW Z4

sDrive35i

Location

Coquitlam Chrysler

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

855-504-0772

$28,240

+ taxes & licensing

89,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199318
  • Stock #: L175512
  • VIN: WBALM7C59BE383540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # L175512
  • Mileage 89,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35i RWD 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Black Sapphire MetallicWalnut Leather, 11 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Convertible HardTop, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Kansas Leather Upholstery, Leather Shift Knob, Power door mirrors.Reviews: * Owners tend to rave about the refinement, efficiency and performance of the powertrains, the striking looks, the slick roof mechanism, and the abundance of power, especially in turbocharged models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Coquitlam Chrysler

Coquitlam Chrysler

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

