2011 Chevrolet Colorado

159,281 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCDSCF99B8123691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 118007
  • Mileage 159,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4X2
4 Speed Automatic

