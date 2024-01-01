Menu
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

2011 GMC Terrain

197,083 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CTFLREC3B6352416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 115847
  • Mileage 197,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

