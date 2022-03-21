$CALL+ tax & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
247,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8792855
- Stock #: 111209
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU3BZ601335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 247,201 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
