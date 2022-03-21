2011 Mitsubishi RVR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 2 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8792855

8792855 Stock #: 111209

111209 VIN: JA4AJ3AU3BZ601335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 247,201 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.