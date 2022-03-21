Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

247,201 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

247,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8792855
  • Stock #: 111209
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU3BZ601335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 247,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2009 Chevrolet Aveo
166,677 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 119,103 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 128,458 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory