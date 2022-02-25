2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 5 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8272404

8272404 Stock #: 121101

121101 VIN: 1FTFW1ET6CKE27385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 209,569 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.