Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Acadia

231,613 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11367980
  2. 11367980
  3. 11367980
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
231,613KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKVPED0CJ403168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 231,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 74,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X1 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 BMW X1 50,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X1 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 BMW X1 47,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Acadia