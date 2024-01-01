$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
231,613KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKVPED0CJ403168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 231,613 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 74,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW X1 50,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW X1 47,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2012 GMC Acadia