$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-992-3989
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9830789
- Stock #: 129253
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA1CZ114826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 129253
- Mileage 254,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 GMC Sierra 1500, SL, 4WD, Extended Cab, 6.6ft Box, 143.5in WB, Large Pickup, 4dr, 4.8L, 8cyl, Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic; Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.