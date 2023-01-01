Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

254,876 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

254,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9830789
  Stock #: 129253
  VIN: 1GTR2UEA1CZ114826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129253
  • Mileage 254,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Sierra 1500, SL, 4WD, Extended Cab, 6.6ft Box, 143.5in WB, Large Pickup, 4dr, 4.8L, 8cyl, Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic; Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

