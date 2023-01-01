2012 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 4 , 8 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9830789

9830789 Stock #: 129253

129253 VIN: 1GTR2UEA1CZ114826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 129253

Mileage 254,876 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.