Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Corolla

1 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Corolla

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11379473
  2. 11379473
  3. 11379473
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3CC868741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 286,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 282,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 231,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Corolla