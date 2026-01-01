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CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2012 Toyota Sienna

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD

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14075823.810410340?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=30834

2012 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
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VIN 5TDJK3DC2CS032292

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256907A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

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604-464-XXXX

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604-464-3330

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Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2012 Toyota Sienna