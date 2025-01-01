Menu
2013 Audi Q7 Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2013 Audi Q7

173,202 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi Q7

3.0T Premium Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers

12872828

2013 Audi Q7

3.0T Premium Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,202KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WGCFE1DD011284

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 521
  • Mileage 173,202 KM

2013 Audi Q7 Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$18,995

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2013 Audi Q7