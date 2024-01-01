Menu
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

74,269 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LTZ

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LTZ

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77P3ET1DK109685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

2013 Chevrolet Orlando