2013 Porsche 911

Very well optioned, low mileage, clean (No Accidents, BC car, Serviced at Porsche): Its a 2013 911 Carrera S, Agate gray interior, Premium plus package (Heated seats, Ventilated seats, Dimming mirrors, Porsche dynamic light system, Porsche Entry & Drive), Bose audio system, Parking sensors - front and back, Electric folding mirrors, Porsche Doppelkupplung PDK, Sport Chrono Plus package, Sport Exhaust system, 20" Carrera Classic wheels, Heated steering wheel, Wheel center caps with coloured Porsche Crest. This Porsche 911 is on consignment.

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

VIN WP0AB2A94DS120708

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TC0708
  • Mileage 37,745 KM

Very well optioned, low mileage, clean (No Accidents, BC car, Serviced at Porsche): It's a 2013 911 Carrera S, Agate gray interior, Premium plus package (Heated seats, Ventilated seats, Dimming mirrors, Porsche dynamic light system, Porsche Entry & Drive), Bose audio system, Parking sensors - front and back, Electric folding mirrors, Porsche Doppelkupplung PDK, Sport Chrono Plus package, Sport Exhaust system, 20" Carrera Classic wheels, Heated steering wheel, Wheel center caps with coloured Porsche Crest.

This Porsche 911 is on consignment.

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

