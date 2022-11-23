Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

81,966 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336052
  • Stock #: 131020
  • VIN: WVWDM7AJ0DW103525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 131020
  • Mileage 81,966 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

