2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

149,270 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8179446
  • Stock #: 130949
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX8DW567560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,270 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

