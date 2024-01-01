Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

63,686 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10942931
  2. 10942931
  3. 10942931
  4. 10942931
  5. 10942931
  6. 10942931
  7. 10942931
  8. 10942931
  9. 10942931
  10. 10942931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH7E4195407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 148405
  • Mileage 63,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 38,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali 76,217 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 139,975 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Sonic