$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1JC6EH7E4195407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 148405
- Mileage 63,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 38,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali 76,217 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 139,975 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2014 Chevrolet Sonic