2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 8 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10475397

10475397 Stock #: V2090A

V2090A VIN: 1FMCU0G95EUA64715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # V2090A

Mileage 139,819 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.