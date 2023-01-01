Menu
2014 Ford Focus

101,588 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
Titanium Hatch

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

101,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475421
  • Stock #: 36394A
  • VIN: 1FADP3N25EL261211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36394A
  • Mileage 101,588 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

