Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

147,060 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 9791689
  2. 9791689
  3. 9791689
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,060KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9791689
  • Stock #: P3252B
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H31EH003270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3252B
  • Mileage 147,060 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2018 Nissan Leaf SV
 79,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+
 78,294 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 147,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory