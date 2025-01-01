$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Convertible HardTop, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.
Vehicle Features
1-888-992-3989