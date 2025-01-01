Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Convertible HardTop, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control</p> <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2014 Jeep Wrangler

131,740 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control

Watch This Vehicle
12500485

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 12500485
  2. 12500485
  3. 12500485
  4. 12500485
  5. 12500485
  6. 12500485
  7. 12500485
  8. 12500485
  9. 12500485
  10. 12500485
  11. 12500485
  12. 12500485
  13. 12500485
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG4EL145000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Convertible HardTop, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control


Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 61,901 KM $34,680 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 23,560 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 82,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2014 Jeep Wrangler