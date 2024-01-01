Menu
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2014 Kia Forte

107,702 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,702KM
Used
VIN KNAFX4A62E5253120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 47077A
  • Mileage 107,702 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

2014 Kia Forte