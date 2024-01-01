$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Optima
SX TURBO
2014 Kia Optima
SX TURBO
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,746KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAGR4A64E5517162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45059A
- Mileage 96,746 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Auto Sales Group
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT CREW CAB 38,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck EXT CAB 7,966 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYBRID 64,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email West Auto Sales Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
604-777-1292
2014 Kia Optima