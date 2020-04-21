2014 Mazda MAZDA6

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9