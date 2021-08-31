Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

106,914 KM

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

106,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767006
  • Stock #: 147206
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE5EA389960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

