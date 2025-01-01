Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2014 RAM 1500

240,267 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12936353

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 12936353
  2. 12936353
  3. 12936353
  4. 12936353
  5. 12936353
  6. 12936353
  7. 12936353
  8. 12936353
  9. 12936353
  10. 12936353
  11. 12936353
  12. 12936353
  13. 12936353
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,267KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG3ES294846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 586
  • Mileage 240,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 48,395 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4 Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Power Slidin for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4 Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Power Slidin 70,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Suburban Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, 4WD, RST for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Chevrolet Suburban Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, 4WD, RST 14,657 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2014 RAM 1500