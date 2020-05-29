Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Legacy

2014 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Convenience Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Convenience Package

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,680KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5142011
  • Stock #: 149218
  • VIN: 4S3BMGB66E3033498
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 38,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 132,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Ranger XLT
 243,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory