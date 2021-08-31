Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

104,484 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L Comfortline

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8044642
  2. 8044642
  3. 8044642
  4. 8044642
  5. 8044642
  6. 8044642
  7. 8044642
  8. 8044642
  9. 8044642
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,484KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8044642
  • Stock #: 140831
  • VIN: 3VWJX7AT8EM625751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 104,484 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 21,220 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 96,614 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory