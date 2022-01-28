Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

120,257 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 8267292
  2. 8267292
  3. 8267292
  4. 8267292
  5. 8267292
  6. 8267292
  7. 8267292
  8. 8267292
  9. 8267292
  10. 8267292
  11. 8267292
  12. 8267292
  13. 8267292
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,257KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267292
  • Stock #: P2599A
  • VIN: 3VW4S7AJ8EM354958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2599A
  • Mileage 120,257 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2015 Kia Sportage
 92,728 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra
 85,984 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 21,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory