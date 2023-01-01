2015 BMW 328

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 6 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10120437

10120437 Stock #: 37040A

37040A VIN: WBA3D5C5XFK290361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 37040A

Mileage 71,629 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.