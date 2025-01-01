Menu
<p>Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls </p> <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

166,667 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls

12500479

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB4F7265305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2015 Chevrolet Cruze