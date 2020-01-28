Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 4601889
  2. 4601889
  3. 4601889
  4. 4601889
  5. 4601889
  6. 4601889
  7. 4601889
  8. 4601889
  9. 4601889
  10. 4601889
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,011KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4601889
  • Stock #: 58349A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4FG260442
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2019 GMC Yukon XL SLE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave CX
 186,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,554 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Send A Message