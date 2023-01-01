Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

151,596 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9904559
  2. 9904559
  3. 9904559
  4. 9904559
  5. 9904559
  6. 9904559
  7. 9904559
  8. 9904559
  9. 9904559
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904559
  • Stock #: 151500 TJ
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT535845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2014 Buick Encore Pr...
 118,526 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 166,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory