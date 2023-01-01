Menu
2015 Ford Escape

110,081 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE ECO BOOST

2015 Ford Escape

SE ECO BOOST

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,081KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10007373
  Stock #: P2321A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX1FUC46881

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # P2321A
  Mileage 110,081 KM

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

