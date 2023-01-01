Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

37,677 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10191039
  2. 10191039
  3. 10191039
  4. 10191039
  5. 10191039
  6. 10191039
  7. 10191039
  8. 10191039
  9. 10191039
  10. 10191039
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191039
  • Stock #: 150267
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUB99469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2011 Ford E250
109,061 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano
98,831 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul
128,269 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory