Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

245,922 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
245,922KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2VEC3FZ192261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 58325A
  • Mileage 245,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT 11,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4x4, Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Vehicle start, Engine control stop start, Auto Lock Rear Differential for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4x4, Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Vehicle start, Engine control stop start, Auto Lock Rear Differential 59,962 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring AWD, Hybrid, for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring AWD, Hybrid, 11,623 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500