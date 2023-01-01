$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
EX
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9650851
- Stock #: 151459 MF
- VIN: 1HGCT1B77FA800495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,059 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Accord, EX, 2dr, Coupe, Intermediate Sedan, 2.4L, 4cyl, CVT Transmission, FWD, with Alloys; Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
