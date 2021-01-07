Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

130,605 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6531888
  Stock #: 152000
  VIN: KMHCT4AE9FU912323

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 152000
  Mileage 130,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

