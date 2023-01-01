Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

142,165 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457669
  • Stock #: 154122 TJ
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD213877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

