2015 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9457669

9457669 Stock #: 154122 TJ

154122 TJ VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD213877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 142,165 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.