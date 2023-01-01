Menu
2015 Kia Sedona

62,316 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sedona

2015 Kia Sedona

L

2015 Kia Sedona

L

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,316KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9999917
  • Stock #: PP3393
  • VIN: KNDMA5C13F6043026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3393
  • Mileage 62,316 KM

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

