Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2015 Kia Sorento

94,802 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10983899
  2. 10983899
  3. 10983899
  4. 10983899
  5. 10983899
  6. 10983899
  7. 10983899
  8. 10983899
  9. 10983899
  10. 10983899
  11. 10983899
  12. 10983899
  13. 10983899
  14. 10983899
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,802KM
Used
VIN 5XYKWDA78FG656590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 47075A
  • Mileage 94,802 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T AWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T AWD 101,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Toyota Highlander 16,236 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 PERFERED RWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 PERFERED RWD 13,308 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento