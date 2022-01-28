Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sportage

92,728 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sportage

2015 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sportage

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 8262165
  2. 8262165
  3. 8262165
  4. 8262165
  5. 8262165
  6. 8262165
  7. 8262165
  8. 8262165
  9. 8262165
  10. 8262165
  11. 8262165
  12. 8262165
  13. 8262165
  14. 8262165
  15. 8262165
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,728KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8262165
  • Stock #: PP2749
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC4F7753419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2749
  • Mileage 92,728 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2021 Tesla Model 3
 16,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 35,187 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 41,464 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory